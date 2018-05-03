Aaron Callaghan banned for six months after resigning as Athlone manager
24 hours after resigning as Athlone Town manager, Aaron Callaghan has been banned from football for six months.
An FAI statement claims that while serving a two-match ban, Callaghan entered the dressing room where they say his behaviour was offensive and intimidating towards match officials.
- Part D, Section 2, Rule 13: Offensive Behaviour (April 20, 2018)
- Part D, Section 2, Rule 15: Intimidation/Threats (April 20, 2018)
- Part D, Section 12, Rule 90: Failure to Respect Decisions (April 20, 2018)
- Part D, Section 2, Rule 13: Offensive Behaviour (April 28, 2018)
- Part D, Section 12, Rule 90: Failure to Respect Decisions (April 28, 2018)
The FAI say an Independent Disciplinary Committee found him in breach of the following rules:
Callaghan cited a lack of professionalism from the club as the reason for his resignation.
Athlone are without a win this season, and sit bottom of the SSE Airtrcity League First Division with just a point to their name.
