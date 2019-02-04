Aaron Bolger completes loan move to Cardiff City from Shamrock Rovers

Aaron Bolger has left Shamrock Rovers for Premier League side Cardiff City on loan.

The midfielder leaves for the Welsh capital with immediate effect.

He had been linked with a move to Preston prior to Christmas.

Bolger joined Shamrock Rovers in 2016 from St Joseph's Boys.

He has been capped by Ireland from U16 to U19 level and is taking part in an U21 training camp under Stephen Kenny this week.