'A true representation of Cork football': Ian Maguire pays tribute to St Finbarr’s 'warriors'

By Ger McCarthy

Cork and St Finbarr’s midfielder Ian Maguire believes winning a Cork SFC title will have a domino effect on his club and county.

“I am just delighted that the likes of Robert O’Mahony, Michael Shields, Colin Lyons, all those fellas who have been warriors for our club got their county medal,’ Maguire commented.

“I am just glad that I could help. I think this was a great day for the club. We have been waiting so long for senior success.

“You don’t want to say that it was a monkey on the back but I am just so happy. I believe that their could be a domino effect on our club at senior level. I hope it takes place and pushes on to Cork.”

Duhallow pushed the Barr’s all the way and Maguire was full of praise for the losing division’s efforts in what was a hugely entertaining county decider.

“I am not mincing my words when I say that they are a true representation of Cork football,” Maguire commented.

“They have some fantastic footballers led by the likes of Donncha O’Connor and Aidan Walsh. They are all very good footballers and they brought that fire today.

“We knew they would. It was a proper game of football with both teams going at it hard.”

“Sometimes the rub of the green can go your way and look, we got over the line in the end. I’m delighted as we got a huge contribution from our bench today, just like last year. There are some quality footballers coming through like Ross O’Dwyer and Eoghan Finn.

“You need those type of players to come on and give you that boost. It was just a great game and there were bodies dropping near the end but that was just the huge effort it took us to win the county. I’m absolutely delighted and we will enjoy this one.”