A tribute to darts legend Eric Bristow - in his own quotes
Darts is mourning one of its favourite sons after the death of five-time world champion Eric Bristow on Thursday. He was 60.
Bristow suffered a heart attack after attending a corporate event in Liverpool ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Echo Arena.
The Professional Darts Corporation announced his death midway through the night's play, with fans breaking into a spontaneous rendition of "There's only one Eric Bristow". Rod Studd stopped commentating out of respect.
He later called 'The Crafty Cockney' the "biggest star darts has ever had".
It was a fitting tribute to the man PDC chairman Barry Hearn described as "a legend".
One of darts' first superstar players, Bristow won his five titles in the British Darts Organisation, dominating the sport between 1980 and 1986. His first title, a 5-3 defeat of Bobby George, marked the start of his dynasty.
Here, as tribute to the Crafty Cockeny, we take a look back at some of Bristow's memorable quotes.
The Crafty Cockney on how he started his day
Reflecting on the how the people he beat as a raw youngster in the pubs around north London did not always take it so well
A touching tribute from the Liverpool crowd as news of five-time World Champion Eric Bristow MBE passing away, reaches darts fans around the World pic.twitter.com/UxVXZCMg9S— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) April 5, 2018
On his dedication to the sport
On his mindset heading into the 1980 World Championship final against Bobby George
Bristow on enjoying himself away from the oche
On the financial rewards of being at the top of the game
On his battle with a psychological condition known as dartitis, where Bristow was unable to throw from the oche
The former world champion reflects on the modern game
On finding a new generation of fans following his appearance on the TV reality show 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here' in 2012
Bristow on his legacy
Fans at Liverpool's Echo Arena paid tribute to Eric Bristow. The five-time world darts champion suffered a heart attack at the arena just hours before he died pic.twitter.com/vxCaYV368C— Sky News (@SkyNews) April 6, 2018
- Press Association & Digital Desk
