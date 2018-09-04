A not so magnificent seven – Tiger Woods at the Ryder Cup

Tiger Woods is expected to make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance later this month in Paris as captain Jim Furyk prepares to reveal his wild-card picks.

The 14-time major winner has played 33 matches in the biennial contest but has won just 13 times, with 17 defeats and three halves.

Woods has finished on the victorious side only once – in 1999 – but looks certain to get the nod when Furyk announces three of his four selections this evening.

Here Press Association Sport looks at his record.

1997. Europe 14.5, USA 13.5 (Woods W:1 L3: 1 H:1)

Tiger Woods made his debut at Valderrama (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Woods’ Ryder Cup debut began with a victory in the morning four-balls alongside good friend Mark O’Meara. However, in four further appearances Woods managed just a half in the Saturday foursomes, beating Jesper Parnevik and Ignacio Garrido with Justin Leonard.

Brookline, 1999. USA 14.5, Europe 13.5 (Woods 2-3-0)

It was Brookline next (Rebecca Naden/PA)

Two victories for Woods – and the only time he finished on the winning side – as the USA regained the trophy on home soil. Woods won his Saturday morning foursomes, narrowly beating Miguel Angel Jimenez and Padraig Harrington, with partner Steve Pate and triumphed 3&2 over Andrew Coltart in the singles.

The Belfry, 2002. Europe 15.5, USA 12.5 (Woods 2-2-1)

Woods was at the Belfry in 2002 (David Davies/PA)

After a slow start Woods, having been paired with Davis Love III on Saturday, gained revenge on the European pairs of Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn and Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood who had inflicted two defeats on the opening day. Earned a half in the singles against Jesper Parnevik.

Oakland Hills, 2004: Europe 18.5, USA 9.5 (Woods 2-3-0)

All smiles before it started at Oakland Hills in 2004 (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The disastrous experiment of pairing Woods with Phil Mickelson was rectified on Saturday with his partnership with Chris Riley earning a point in the four-balls. Defeated Paul Casey 3&2 in the singles.

K Club, 2006: Europe 18.5, United States 9.5 (Woods 3-2-0)

The K Club hosted Woods in 2006 (Peter Byrne/PA)

A new partnership with Furyk over the first two days brought a four-ball victory over Padraig Harrington and Colin Montgomerie and a foursomes win against Harrington and Paul McGinley. Woods beat Robert Karlsson 3&2 in the singles.

Celtic Manor, 2010: Europe 14.5, United States 13.5 (Woods 3-1-0)

Frustration at Celtic Manor (Lynne Cameron/PA)

In Steve Stricker, Woods found another partner with whom he gelled. They beat Ian Poulter and Ross Fisher in four-balls and, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Peter Hanson in foursomes, although were hammered 6&5 by Luke Donald and Lee Westwood in foursomes. Woods defeated Francesco Molinari 4&3 in the singles.

Medinah, 2012: Europe 14.5, United States, 13.5 (Woods 0-3-1)

The Miracle of Medinah holds few happy memories for Woods (Any Hampson/PA)

The Stricker-Woods pairing failed to spark as they lost twice on the opening day, giving Europe two of three points they claimed that day. Rested for the Saturday foursomes they returned for the four-balls with the same result. With Europe’s remarkable comeback having done enough to retain the trophy Woods, in the final singles match, was criticised for conceding a three-foot putt to Molinari at the 18th which was enough for a half to hand Europe the outright win.

