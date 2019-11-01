A first start for Keynan Knox among 11 Munster changes

Johann van Graan has made 11 changes to his Munster team for their Pro14 trip to Cardiff tomorrow.

Academy prop Keynan Knox is selected for his first competitive start, having made two appearances off the bench this season. The 20-year-old was recruited from the South African schools system last year.

Jack O’Donoghue, the only forward to be retained from the victory over the Ospreys, captains the side for the second time in his career. Dan Goggin, Calvin Nash, and Shane Daly are the other trio to hold their places.

Alex Wootton returns from a knee injury to make his first appearance since March, starting in the back-three alongside Nash and Daly, who switches to full-back.

Sammy Arnold makes his first start of the season beside Goggin in the centre, while JJ Hanrahan and Alby Mathewson make up the half-backs.

Knox will form the front-row alongside Jeremy Loughman and Kevin O’Byrne, with Fineen Wycherley and Darren O’Shea slotting in behind them in the second-row.

Chris Cloete and Arno Botha return to the team with Waterford-man O’Donoghue in the back-row.

Conor Oliver is set to make his first appearance of the season off the bench.

Munster: Shane Daly; Calvin Nash, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Keynan Knox; Fineen Wycherley, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue (c), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Jed Holloway, Conor Oliver, Nick McCarthy, Tyler Bleyendaal, Rory Scannell.

Cardiff Blues: Matthew Morgan; Jason Harries, Rey Lee-Lo, Garyn Smith, Aled Summerhill; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams (c); Corey Domachowski, Liam Belcher, Scott Andrews; Josh Turnbull, Rory Thornton; Shane Lewis-Hughes, Olly Robinson, Will Boyde.

Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Brad Thyer, Keiron Assiratti, Seb Davies, Nick Williams, Lewis Jones, Jason Tovey, Willis Halaholo.