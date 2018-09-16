'A fantastic achievement': Gold for Sanita Puspure at the World Rowing Championships

Sanita Puspure of Ireland celebrates after winning the women's single sculls final. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sanita Puspure has won gold in the women's single sculls final at the World Rowing Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The 36-year-old, who is based in Cork, beat reigning World Champion Jeannine Gmelin of Switzerland into second with Magdalena Lobnig from Austria in third.

The Old Collegians sculler was well clear of the competition, finishing in a time of 7 minutes, 20.120 seconds.

It's gold for Ireland and Sanita Puspure at the World Rowing Championships. This was a dominant performance in the women's single sculls final. #RTESport pic.twitter.com/HlOS6kjEpQ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 16, 2018

Puspure added to the O'Donovan brothers' gold medal in the lightweight double sculls yesterday.

President Michael D Higgins congratulated Puspure on her "fantastic achievement".

In a tweet, the president said: "May I congratulate Sanita Puspure on her fantastic achievement in the women's single sculls final, winning gold at the World Rowing Championships.

"Having overcome many disappointments, her success is very welcome, and enormously deserved. Beir bua agus beannacht."

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross also congratulated Puspure on her "assured dominance" and gold-medal row.

Minister Ross said: “Yesterday we thought that nothing could top the performances of Paul and Gary O'Donovan in the lightweight men’s double sculls at Plovdiv.

"But today we saw a performance of great tenacity and assurance as Puspure dominated her rivals in a brilliant single sculls final.

Puspure has long deserved this gold. The celebrations in Cork will be mighty tonight and rightly so!

Minister of State for Sport and Tourism, Brendan Griffin added congratulations, saying: “Puspure is a magnificent example of the ancient phrase; “Labor omnia vincit – perseverance conquers all.

"Her tenacity and dedication in face of previous disappointments makes today's victory all the more special. She is a wonderful sportswoman and an inspiration to all.”

Digital Desk