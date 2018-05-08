9 unbelievable shots that defined Mark Williams’ third World Championship title

Mark Williams has won his third World Championship just 15 years after winning his second, but more remarkable than that is the range of shots he has produced on the way.

From flukes to flabbergasting pots, the 43-year-old has commanded attention with his ability over the 17-day tournament – here are nine of the finest examples.

1. Surely he didn’t mean that…

Huge morning at the World Championship with Barry Hawkins leading Mark Williams 9-7 in their semi-final



The battle continues at 10am on Eurosport 1 pic.twitter.com/LlpUMfBrnu — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 5, 2018

2. The under-the-body fluke

Under-the-body shot 😲



Fluke on the pink 🤞



One-handed shot on black 😆@markwil147 is winging it! 🛫#EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/j4bmgYoe7R — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) April 28, 2018

3. Using all of the table

4. Swazz tekkers

Check out the swazz on that 😋



Genius from Mark Williams #EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/UMCdHhgHkK — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 4, 2018

5. A plant that Gardeners’ World would be proud of

Brilliant!



How good is @markwil147 at these shots?



Watch this thrilling semi-final LIVE on Eurosport 1. pic.twitter.com/kpi2f0Tn6t — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 5, 2018

6. Shot of the tournament

“UNBELIEVABLE!”



Ronnie O’Sullivan can't believe this plant shot from Mark Williams… and neither can we! 😱#EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/HWbLTE0RPG — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 5, 2018

7. Triple plant, no big deal

What a shot! Mark Williams is off to a flier at the Crucible. pic.twitter.com/O8TksYz3m0 — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 6, 2018

8. They all count

9. Eyes closed

It's the World Championship final...



And @markwil147 is playing shots WITH HIS EYES CLOSED 😲 #EurosportSnooker pic.twitter.com/fX99KzHcVw — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) May 7, 2018

- Press Association