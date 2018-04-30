9 truly eye-catching football shirts from the Fabric Of Football exhibition

When Classic Football Shirts brought their Fabric of Football exhibition to London, they showcased some of the most stylish football tops in the history of the game, as well as some of the most outlandish.

These shirts were all designed to garner attention one way or another, and it’s fair to say they succeeded.

1. CD Pinzon 2016/17 home shirt

(PA)

One of many football shirts inspired by local produce. Spanish side CD Pinzon’s away shirt featured blueberries. That’s two of your five a day!

2. CD Lugo 2014/15 goalkeeper shirt

(PA)

The octopus tentacle you see on the front of this goalie shirt, again from Spain, is a local delicacy. The octopus, not the shirt.

3. Wycombe Wanderers 2017/18 goalkeeper shirt

(PA)

Would it surprise you to hear that this effort was designed to prevent goals? Wycombe Wanderers have sealed automatic promotion to League One this season, so the shirt had the desired effect.

4. Palencia 2016 play-off shirt

(PA)

This shirt was designed for the 2016 Tercera Division play-offs and worked a treat, as Palencia won promotion to Segunda B. The shirt was designed to intimidate opposition. Yikes.

5. Cultural Leonesa 2014/15 goalkeeper/away shirt

(PA)

This smart kit was produced by Hummel to mark Cultural Leonesa’s 90th anniversary, with 10% of the proceeds going to mining families in the region of Leon. The shirt was originally used in a friendly tournament, but continued to be played in with the white goalkeeper shirt used away from home.

6. La Hoya Lorca 2015/16 away shirt

(PA)

Another shirt celebrating local produce, this broccoli effort from La Hoya Lorca inspired many others in Spain’s lower leagues to do the same.

7. Shimizu S-Pula 1996 home shirt

(PA)

The Japanese club had a map of East Asia on the front of their 1996 home shirt as part of a sponsorship deal with Japanese Airlines.

8. CD Guijuelo 2015/16 away shirt

(PA)

Another local food-inspired shirt, CD Guijuelo celebrated ham with their 2015/16 away shirt. The opposition were on the end of meaty tackles all season.

9. Loja CD 2017/18 home shirt

(PA)

And last but certainly not least, Loja CD’s 2017/18 home shirt was covered in prawns due to a sponsorship deal with local frozen food company, Apolo. Anyone else feeling peckish?