9 regrets Fantasy Premier League managers have from the 2017/18 season

With the 2017/18 Premier League season finished, Fantasy Premier League managers all over the world have been assessing their seasons.

Every FPL manager’s campaign is littered with mistakes, so when the official FPL Twitter account asked followers to share some of their regrets, they weren’t short on replies.

1. Over-achieving friends

2. Kane hat-tricks

3. Disappointing differentials

4. Captaincy changes

Wilfried Zaha managed a goal and an assist in Crystal Palace’s most recent game against Leicester.

5. Triple captaincy chaos

Gabriel Jesus scored just four points despite playing twice in gameweek 27.

6. Inconsistency

7. An abysmal double gameweek

Gameweek 37 promised much, with many teams playing twice, but delivered little for the big players such as Jesus and Harry Kane.

8. Selling Sterling

Raheem Sterling was Manchester City’s highest scoring FPL player having notched 18 goals and 17 fantasy assists.

9. Not winning

