7 footballers you’d forgotten still played for these Premier League clubs

As the 2018/19 Premier League season rolls around, fans may be surprised to see certain footballers still playing at certain clubs.

Loan moves ending and recoveries from injury are among the many reasons some players seem to fall off our radar before re-emerging, so here are seven players that will make you look twice as the new campaign kicks off.

1. Lazar Markovic – Liverpool

(John Walton/PA)

At the age of just 24 Lazar Markovic has played for an incredible number of clubs. Partizan Belgrade, Benfica, Liverpool, Fenerbahce, Sporting Lisbon and Hull City have all been graced by the Serbia international’s presence, and he is currently back at Anfield having just returned from a loan spell with Anderlecht.

2. Jason Denayer – Manchester City

(Jeff Holmes/PA)

Currently linked with Galatasaray, who he most recently played for on loan, Manchester City defender Jason Denayer has never played a competitive game for City’s first team, but has accrued league titles and domestic cups in Turkey and Scotland.

3. James Wilson – Manchester United

(Nigel French/PA)

The 22-year-old was once considered the future of Manchester United’s attacking line but has since been overtaken by the likes of Marcus Rashford. He spent time with Sheffield United on loan last season, scoring just one goal in eight Championship games.

4. Tammy Abraham – Chelsea

(John Walton/PA)

Sometimes it’s easy to forget someone plays for a certain club when they succeed on loan elsewhere, and that’s certainly the case for Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, who scored four goals in his first eight Premier League games on loan at Swansea City before the goals dried up.

5. Reece Oxford – West Ham

(Nigel French/PA)

Remember when 16-year-old Reece Oxford helped West Ham beat Arsenal 2-0 in their first league game of the 2015/16 season with a masterclass in midfield play? Oxford is still going well, but has had to look for playing time elsewhere, most recently going to Borussia Monchengladbach to play in the Bundesliga.

6. Joel Campbell – Arsenal

(Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

Few footballers had a better 2014 World Cup than Joel Campbell for Costa Rica, who had Arsenal fans salivating at the thought of his return to the Emirates Stadium after helping his team to the quarter-finals in Brazil. Campbell spent last season at Real Betis, but will he feature in Unai Emery’s plans this year?

7. Vincent Janssen – Tottenham

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Vincent Janssen has struggled to score goals since arriving at Tottenham in 2016, and scored four goals in 16 league games on loan at Fenerbahce last season. Janssen has seven goals in 17 games for the Netherlands, but will he be staying at Spurs this season?

- Press Association