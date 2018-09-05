7 facts about this year’s Ryder Cup

Europe will look to regain the Ryder Cup on home soil later this month against the United States of America.

Press Association Sport looks at the event in more detail.

When and where is it happening?

Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a suburb south-west of Paris and close to Versaille. The match takes place between Friday September 28 and Sunday September 30.

What do we know about the course?

Le Golf National’s18th green (Adam Davy/PA).

The event will take place on the Albatross course, one of three at the venue, and designed specifically with television coverage in mind. Constructed using landfill from Paris, it took five years to create and first opened in 1990. The links-influenced stadium course’s signature four-hole finish is dominated by water.

Teams

World number five Jon Rahm is Europe’s highest-ranked rookie (Richard Sellers/PA).

Europe total previous appearances: 30

Rookies: 5 (Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren, Thorbjorn Olesen, Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm).

USA total previous appearances: 34* (one wild card pick remaining)

Rookies: 2 (Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas)

Total previous points won by current teams

Europe: 72.5

USA: 67*

Current team’s leading points scorer

Europe: Sergio Garcia (22.5)

USA: Phil Mickelson (21.5)

Major wins since 2016 Ryder Cup

The USA’s Brooks Koepka has won three of the last seven majors (Richard Sellers/PA).

Europe: 2

Sergio Garcia (Masters, 2017), Francesco Molinari (Open, 2018)

USA: 6

Brooks Koepka (US Open, 2017, US Open, 2018, USPGA, 2018), Jordan Spieth (Open, 2017), Justin Thomas (USPGA, 2017, Patrick Reed (Masters, 2018)

What do the bookmakers expect to happen?

USA, with their raft of twentysomething major winners, are the favourites at 5/6. Europe, with concerns over their large number of rookies, are generally 6/5. The draw, which would see USA retain the cup, is 10/1.

How much does home advantage count?

Phil Mickelson has played on a record 12 Ryder Cup teams. One thing he hasn’t done? Won on foreign soil.



Europe have not lost on home soil for 25 years. Since that 1993 defeat at The Belfry the margin of victory in matches in Europe has been: one point (Valderrama, 1997), three points (Belfry, 2002), nine points (K Club, 2006), one point (Celtic Manor, 2010), five points (Gleneagles, 2014).

How much of a threat do the USA pose?

They are the holders and many of their players’ arcs are on an steep upward curve, with the likes of Brooks Koepka winning three of the last seven majors as he and his team-mates have claimed six of the last eight. Even veteran Tiger Woods, who played his way into the team from outside the world’s top 1,000 a year ago, is excited on his return. “I haven’t been part of the team playing-wise for six years. This year, to be able to play again is beyond special,” he said.

