6-0 win over Bray sees Bohemians move to fourth from bottom
Bohemians have inflicted more misery on Bray Wanderers.
Keith Long's side has beaten the SSE Airtricity League's basement team 6-0 at Dalymount Park.
The victory sees Bohs leapfrog Sligo Rovers to move to fourth from bottom.
Conan Byrne scored twice as St Pat's came back to beat Limerick 2-1 at Richmond Park.
Meanwhile, UCD maintained their five-point lead at the summit of the First Division with a 2-0 win against Galway at Belfield.
Drogheda kept up the chase with a 2-1 victory over Athlone Town.
Cabinteely beat Cobh 2-0 while it was goalless between Finn Harps and Shelbourne.
