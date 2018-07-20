6-0 win over Bray sees Bohemians move to fourth from bottom

Bohemians have inflicted more misery on Bray Wanderers.

Keith Long's side has beaten the SSE Airtricity League's basement team 6-0 at Dalymount Park.

The victory sees Bohs leapfrog Sligo Rovers to move to fourth from bottom.

Evan Moran of Bray Wanderers fails to keep out a header from Rob Cornwall. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Conan Byrne scored twice as St Pat's came back to beat Limerick 2-1 at Richmond Park.

Meanwhile, UCD maintained their five-point lead at the summit of the First Division with a 2-0 win against Galway at Belfield.

Drogheda kept up the chase with a 2-1 victory over Athlone Town.

Cabinteely beat Cobh 2-0 while it was goalless between Finn Harps and Shelbourne.

