57 police raids take place in European football match-fixing probe

Dozens of police raids have taken place in Belgium and six other European nations in a vast probe into fraud and match-fixing in football.

The federal prosecutor’s office in Brussels said 44 raids occurred in Belgium and 13 more in France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia.

A spokesman said that a year-old probe found evidence of “suspect financial operations” by agents and also indications “of possible influencing of games” during the previous season.

Reports suggest that Mogi Bayat, Belgium’s best-known agent, Brugge coach Ivan Leko and a former Anderlecht coach were among those being questioned.

The investigation centres on “activities relating to a criminal organisation, money laundering and private corruption”.

