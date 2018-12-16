5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League with victory over Manchester United while Manchester City are just a point back after defeating Everton.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the talking points following the weekend’s Premier League action.

Liverpool can last the course

Xherdan Shaqiri scored twice as Liverpool beat Manchester United 3-1 (Peter Byrne/PA)

The pressure was on in one of Liverpool’s biggest games of the season against rivals Manchester United.

Manchester City’s win over Everton had taken them back to the top of the table on Saturday but Liverpool responded in style with a deserved 3-1 win.

They showed the character to deal with the mounting expectation and Jurgen Klopp’s side proved they can handle the heat when it is on.

Paul Pogba’s future remains in doubt

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba was left on the bench at Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The World Cup winner was left on the bench for one of the most eagerly-awaited fixtures in the Premier League calendar.

If it was a powerplay from boss Jose Mourinho it backfired as United lost 3-1 and questions about the pair’s relationship will only continue to grow.

Speculation over Pogba’s future is mounting and the fact he was not even used as a substitute at Anfield – Marouane Fellaini, Anthony Martial and Juan Mata being sent on ahead of him – will do little to quell that.

Southampton are off and running

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl won on his St Mary’s debut (Adam Davy/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl earned a home debut win as Southampton boss to lift them out of the bottom three.

A 3-2 victory over Arsenal was just the Saints’ second win of the season but they are out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

There is still a long way to go after the struggles under Mark Hughes but perhaps Southampton have started the road to recovery.

Wolves can be the best of the rest

Raul Jimenez scored in the win over Bournemouth (Aaron Chown/PA)

After a wobble Wolves have won three straight top-flight matches for the first time since 1980.

Saturday’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth lifted them to seventh and they are just a point behind Manchester United.

The top five will be out of sight but Nuno Espirito Santo’s side can be the best of the rest, especially if United continue to flounder.

No Ranieri reaction

Claudio Ranieri has won just once as Fulham boss (Chris Radburn/PA)

Fulham have won once in Claudio Ranieri’s five games in charge after a 2-0 defeat to West Ham.

They sit rock bottom with just nine points with a swift return to the Sky Bet Championship looking increasingly likely.

Despite a multi-million pound spending spree in the summer the Cottagers have failed to keep a clean sheet and have a goal difference of minus 26.

- Press Association