5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford retained their 100% Premier League records as champions Manchester City dropped their first points of the season in a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at five talking points from an eventual weekend of top-flight action.

Gunners game without Ozil

Mesut Ozil was absent for Arsenal amid reports of a falling out with manager Unai Emery (Adam Davy/PA)

Mesut Ozil was conspicuous by his absence as Arsenal claimed their first win under new boss Unai Emery. Emery was quick to deny reports of a training-ground row with Ozil, stating the Germany international’s absence was due to illness. How quickly Ozil returns to the starting line-up, however, remains to be seen as Emery’s desire for Arsenal to play with energy and press high was evident during a 3-1 win over West Ham opponents still pointless after three games.

Wolves pack at home

Wolves players celebrate Willy Boly’s goal in their 1-1 draw against Manchester City and will take a lot from holding the champions (Nick Potts/PA)

Three games in and new boys Wolves have yet to win a Premier League game. But their 1-1 home draw against champions Manchester City was a strong statement that Wolves belong at this level. Wolves were compact and organised in defence, quick in transition and full value for a point in providing the blueprint of how to combat City. A first win at West Ham would be welcome before the international break, but no-one will enjoy coming up against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

Fox outside the box

That’s my slab head 👊🏼🙌🏼 @HarryMaguire93 — Jamie Vardy (@vardy7) August 25, 2018

You could almost feel Jose Mourinho’s pain when Harry Maguire drilled home Leicester’s winner in the dying seconds at Southampton. The Manchester United summer target was his imposing physical self at the back for the Foxes and retains his handy knack of scoring goals. Maguire’s 25-yarder might not have been as trademark a goal as his World Cup header against Sweden last month, but Jamie Vardy was not slow to turn to social media and praise his Leicester and England colleague.

Red all over

4 - There have been four red cards in the Premier League today, the most shown on a single day in the competition since 19/09/15 (also 4). Mist. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2018

Liverpool leapt to the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Brighton making it three wins from three for Jurgen Klopp’s men. But it was also a red letter day in other ways as four players were sent off in Saturday’s shortened six-match programme – the biggest walk of shame for nearly three years. Adam Smith and Richarlison saw red in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw with Everton, Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg paid the price of a dive and Huddersfield’s Jonathan Hogg lost his head against Cardiff. Red mist, indeed.

Blunt Bluebirds

Can Neil Warnock solve Cardiff’s goalscoring conundrum? (Richard Sellers/PA)

Peter Whittingham is in danger of becoming a quiz answer – the last Cardiff player to score in the Premier League. No Bluebird has managed to do so in the six top-flight games Cardiff have played since Whittingham converted a penalty against Stoke on April 19, 2014. After the goalless draw at Huddersfield – the second time this season that Cardiff have ended up playing against 10 men – Neil Warnock’s side are now the only side in the top four divisions of English football not to have scored. It doesn’t get any easier with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City next up.

