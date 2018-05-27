5 of the best Champions League final goals

Gareth Bale’s stunning overhead kick which helped sink Liverpool is already being called the greatest in the history of Champions League finals.

Here Press Association Sport heads back through the tournament’s history to propose some other contenders for the honour.

ZINEDINE ZIDANE (Real Madrid v Bayer Leverkusen, 2002)

Zidane unleashes his unstoppable volley (Matthew Ashton/EMPICS Sport)

From his vantage point on the touchline, Zidane might have been forgiven for wondering how Bale’s strike compared with his own superb effort in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen. Fed by a looping cross from Roberto Carlos, Zidane let fly with a stunning left-foot volley from the edge of the box, which ultimately proved decisive in a 2-1 win.

MARIO MANDZUKIC (Juventus v Real Madrid, 2017)

Mandzukic scores a spectacular goal in the 2017 final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Juventus were trailing to Cristiano Ronaldo’s early opener when Gonzalo Higuain fed Mandzukic on the edge of the box and the Croatian chested the ball down before launching an overhead kick across Keylor Navas and into the top corner of the net. But Mandzukic’s amazing effort would prove in vain as the Spanish giants cantered to a 4-1 win.

DEJAN SAVICEVIC (Milan v Barcelona, 1994)

Savicevic wheels away after scoring for AC Milan in Athens (Phil O’Brien/EMPICS Sport)

Savicevic’s audacious effort capped one of the great team performances in the tournament’s history as Milan thumped favourites Barcelona 4-0. With his side already well on the way to victory, Savicevic turned on the style as he drifted in from the left flank and launched an inch-perfect lob over the head of the helpless Andoni Zubizarreta.

ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO (Juventus v Borussia Dortmund, 1997)

Alessandro Del Piero’s audacious back-heel gave his side hope (John Walton/EMPICS)

Del Piero’s effort is proof that not all great goals are acrobatic overhead kicks into the top corner. The Italian was just yards from goal and with his route seemingly blocked by Dortmund keeper Stefan Klos when he picked up a low Alen Boksic cross. But in a moment of inspiration Del Piero back-heeled the ball past the helpless German to give his side hope.

LARS RICKEN (Borussia Dortmund v Juventus, 1997)

Ricken celebrates his goal against Juventus (Neal Simpson/EMPICS Sport)

With the stadium still buzzing from Del Piero’s audacious effort, Ricken came off the bench to make an immediate impression and effectively win the title for Dortmund. Less than half a minute after coming off the bench, Ricken raced onto Andreas Moller’s precise through-ball and crashed his shot over Juventus goalkeeper Angelo Peruzzi from all of 30 yards.

- Press Association