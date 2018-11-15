5 occasions VAR could have been used this Premier League season

Video assistant referees are set to be introduced in the Premier League next season after the top-flight clubs agreed “in principle” to the move.

Technology was used at the 2018 World Cup finals and, following some initial teething problems, it was generally viewed to have been a success, while the system is in place in the top leagues in France, Germany and Italy.

Premier League clubs have agreed in principle to introduce Video Assistant Referees (VAR) to the competition in the 2019/20 season



Here Press Association Sport looks at five instances where VAR could have been used in the Premier League recently:

Chelsea v Everton – November 11

Antonio Rudiger was annoyed to be yellow carded on Sunday (Steven Paston/PA)

Antonio Rudiger was incensed after being booked following a clash with Bernard, who motioned his head towards defender, leading the German to go down before clutching his face and roll around. Rudiger, who was booked for his part in the incident, said: “I get booked for being head-butted. Sorry, but that’s a joke. If there is VAR in England, then Bernard has a problem. He would be sent off.”

Southampton v Watford – November 10

Charlie Austin’s strike would have put Saints 2-0 ahead but referee Simon Hooper incorrectly ruled the effort had deflected off Maya Yoshida, who was in a offside position. The Hornets would go on to equalise and an irate Austin said in an impassioned post-match TV interview: “We go on about VAR this, VAR that – help the officials out, clearly they need help.”

Cardiff v Brighton – November 10

Sol Bamba, centre, bagged Cardiff’s winner against Brighton (Simon Galloway/PA)

Sol Bamba was stood in an offside position when he hit a post with an overhead kick before scoring on the rebound following a goalmouth scramble, securing a last-gasp 2-1 victory for the Bluebirds. Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: “Referees have difficult decisions to make, especially with Cardiff’s style of play. But what you want them to do is make the big decisions correctly.”

Arsenal v Liverpool – November 3

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated as he believed Sadio Mane wrongly had a goal disallowed at the Emirates Stadium. The Senegalese tapped in the rebound from Roberto Firmino’s shot which had hit the post but was flagged for offside in a game which finished 1-1. Klopp said: “It’s a pity that it didn’t count, we made a few more mistakes than the ref, but it would have been nice if that goal counted.”

Manchester United v Newcastle – October 6

Ashley Young perhaps was given the benefit of the doubt against Newcastle (Martin Rickett/PA)

Newcastle were daring to dream of securing a rare Old Trafford win after storming a 2-0 lead early on and it could have been better when Jonjo Shelvey’s free-kick seemed to hit the outstretched arm of Ashley Young in the area before half-time. Referee Anthony Taylor was unmoved and United went on to dominate in the final 20 minutes, scoring three times to clinch a 3-2 win.

