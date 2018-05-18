5 contenders to be the next Stoke boss

Stoke will begin life in the Championship with a new manager after Paul Lambert departed the bet365 Stadium on Friday.

Only appointed in January, Lambert, who won just two of this 15 games in charge, has left by “mutual consent” having failed to keep the Potters in the Premier League.

Here Press Association Sport looks at five bosses the club’s hierarchy could turn to next.

David Moyes

"I would like to place on record my sincere thanks to David Moyes and his staff for achieving the target of keeping West Ham United in the Premier League." - Joint-Chairman David Sullivanhttps://t.co/GOROcGkLyn — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) May 16, 2018

It has been a week of managerial upheaval and Moyes is among those looking for a new job after his short-term deal with West Ham ended. He succeeded where his fellow Scot Lambert failed and kept the club he came into up, so he may feel he can have another crack in the Premier League. Potters chief executive Tony Scholes worked with Moyes at Preston too.

Graham Potter

Graham Potter’s Ostersund won at Arsenal earlier this year (Adam Davy/PA)

A former Stoke player, Ostersund boss Potter’s name was doing the rounds when the club were looking for Mark Hughes’ successor in January. The Potters may have been reluctant to appoint him then due to his lack of Premier League experience but their drop down a division might make him a more appealing proposition. He has also beaten Arsenal in the Europa League since during an incredible spell in charge of the Swedish minnows.

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce may want another Premier League job (Nigel French/EMPICS)

Like Moyes, Allardyce is another vastly-experienced boss back on the market after delivering his target of safety at Everton. Unlike the other leading candidates, Allardyce has promotions on his CV from his time at Bolton and West Ham but, at 63, would he be willing to take on a job outside of the Premier League again? Given his reputation as a firefighter, the England manager will probably have top-flight suitors again early next term.

Gary Rowett

#Rowett2021 A post shared by Derby County Football Club (@dcfcofficial) on Jan 9, 2018 at 10:19am PST

Derby boss Rowett had been among the favourites for this job in the new year, only to sign a fresh contract with the Rams. However, Derby were once again unable to go up through the play-offs this season and Stoke will be armed with parachute payments to drive their own promotion bid. It would be some U-turn if Rowett was to move to Stoke, though.

Dean Smith

Dean Smith had been linked with the West Brom vacancy (Adam Davy/EMPICS)

Smith was heavily linked with the West Brom job, only for the Baggies to give Darren Moore the job on a full-time basis after he impressed in caretaker charge. Smith has fared well in both of his jobs at Walsall and Brentford and has experience of managing in the Championship. Like Bristol City’s Lee Johnson, he might be viewed by fans as a more exciting appointment compared to some of the names on the list.

- Press Association