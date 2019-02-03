48th-minute goal set Clare on their way to first Division 1A win

CLARE 2-20 - 1-22 KILKENNY

Podge Collins’ 48th-minute goal set Clare on their way to their first Division 1A win of the campaign in Cusack Park.

Clare's Cathal Malone and Conor Fogarty of Kilkenny Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Their indiscipline threatened to cost them - Kevin Kelly stood over 13 frees and converted 1-11 - but they were good value for the win with a burst of scores in both halves.

With Colm Galvin excelling in midfield in place of the suspended Tony Kelly, Clare had a playmaker and he was fouled on his way to setting up Collins for his goal but referee Paud O’Dwyer played good advantage and

Eoin Murphy couldn’t stop Collins’ shot. Galvin had also sent in a ball for Clare’s opening goal.

That second three-pointer put the Banner six up and a score from the impressive Diarmuid Ryan pushed them further away from Kilkenny, who were experimenting with players in new positions.

Kilkenny clawed themselves back into the game and were three down in the 62nd minute but before Kelly’s goal from a free with the last action of the game Clare were four points to the good.

Clare had hit three wides by the time the clock reached the fifth minute and their indiscipline was a primary reason why they found themselves three points down after the 13th minute - Kilkenny’s first three scores were frees and Kevin Kelly could have added a fourth but missed a relatively easy placed ball.

The home side’s backs were not looking up enough when clearing their lines but they began to get their act together after Ger Aylward hit the second of a quick brace of points.

More ball went John Conlon’s way and he set up Ian Galvin for a point seconds after Aylward’s score and then Colm Galvin fired a long delivery into Colin Guilfoyle, the ball breaking to Conlon to groundstroke to the net.

The score put Clare one up and Duggan, from both play and a placed ball, followed by Diarmuid Ryan added three more and Clare were in command.

They maintained a lead up until half-time - 1-8 to 0-10 - but were guilty of some individual errors, Rory Hayes and David Fitzgerald to be precise, to put scores on a plate for Kilkenny.

Scorers for Clare: P. Duggan (0-6, 4 frees, 1 65); J. Conlon (1-1); C. Galvin (0-3); D. Ryan (0-3); P. Collins (1-0); I. Galvin (0-2); C. Guilfoyle, S. Golden, N. Deasy (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilkenny: K. Kelly (1-11, all frees); G. Aylward (0-3); J. Maher, B. Ryan (0-2 each); C. Delaney, C. Fogarty, J. Donnelly, P. Walsh (0-1 each).

CLARE: D. Tuohy; R. Hayes, D. McInerney, D. Browne; C. Malone, C. Cleary, D. Fitzgerald; P. Duggan, P. Collins, D. Ryan; C. Guilfoyle, J. Conlon, I. Galvin.

Subs for Clare: G. Cooney for C. Guilfoyle (53); R. Taylor for I. Galvin (60); J. McCarthy for R. Hayes (62); N. Deasy for P. Duggan (66); M. O’Malley for C. Galvin (70+1).

KILKENNY: E. Murphy; P. Murphy, H. Lawlor, T. Walsh; C. Delaney, P. Deegan, E. Morrissey; J.Maher, C. Fogarty (c); J. Donnelly, G. Aylward, M. Keoghan; B. Ryan, K. Kelly, R. Leahy.

Subs for Kilkenny: R. Lennon for H. Lawlor (blood, 26-29); C. Browne for J. Maher (44); P. Walsh for E. Morrissey (49); L. Blanchfield forR. Leahy (53); G. Malone for M. Keoghan (58);

Referee: P. O'Dwyer (Carlow).