€3.2m donation by JP McManus to GAA county boards hailed as 'incredible gesture'

Back to GAA Sport Home

Cork chairperson Treacy Kennedy has hailed the "incredible gesture" of JP McManus who has donated €100,000 to each of the 32 county boards.

The €100,000 gift to each county is to be divided equally among clubs. The €3.2m gesture comes off the back of Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling final win, the county’s first Liam MacCarthy triumph since 1973.

JP McManus celebrates with the Limeirck hurling team after their All Ireland win last month

“It is a really wonderful and incredible gesture,” said Cork chairperson Kennedy.

“There are 167 clubs in Cork and each club will be hugely appreciative of this gesture. This is a very generous gesture by JP McManus and we want to acknowledge that.”

Roscommon GAA secretary Brian Carroll said each of their 33 clubs can expect to pocket €3,000 as a result of McManus’ donation.

"We can't thank him enough," Carroll remarked.

McManus has been a main sponsor of Limerick GAA for several years and is heavily involved in sport, including horse racing and the upcoming JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor in 2020.

A letter sent to each county board secretary detailed that the €100,000 donation is for the continued development of Gaelic Games in the country and is to be spread equally among clubs in the county.
KEYWORDS: JP McManus, Donation, GAA

 

By Eoghan Cormican
Sports Reporter

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Sport