25 England football fans detained amid violence in Amsterdam

Twenty-five English football supporters were detained overnight after drunken fans threw beer bottles at police officers ahead of a friendly match between the Netherlands and England, officials have said.

Riot police were deployed to central Amsterdam to deal with the rowdy supporters, officers said.

Police detained the England fans for offences including public disorder.

England will play the Netherlands at the Amsterdam Arena on the southern edge of the Dutch capital.

Police say they plan to beef up security before and after Friday's match.

About 1,500 England fans have travelled to the Dutch capital for the match.

- PA