16-year-old Rovers keeper Gavin Bazunu named Player of the Month

Teen goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers' Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July.

The 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers keeper has impressed this year building on each performance.

Pic: Sportsfile

Bazunu has been a huge asset for the Hoops showing his skills in the two Europa League games with AIK.

On receiving the award, Bazunu said that he was delighted to have been voted number one with some tough competition including from his team-mate Dylan Watts.

"I have been in with the first-team squad all season but had no idea that the opportunity to play would come along so soon for me," said Bazunu.

Well done Gavin Bazunu who today was named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland Player of the Month for July https://t.co/X5JhOiIOWY pic.twitter.com/Vmk14t9Xxh — Shamrock Rovers F.C. 🇮🇪 (@ShamrockRovers) August 13, 2018

"I have been working hard and with some injuries, I was brought into the matchday squad, then head next the gaffer told me I was starting in the team against Bray in June."

He pointed to the Europa League qualifiers as a great experience.

"I am grateful to everyone who has helped me and to everyone who continues to help me at the club - my team-mates, all the staff, the fans and my family and friends.

"Rovers is everything to me and I just want to keep working hard, do my Leaving Certificate next year and be the best footballer that I can be."

Digital Desk