15 of the funniest tweets from the opening day of the World Cup

In the modern day, the World Cup is as much about being funny on Twitter as it is about being good at football.

With that in mind, here are 15 of the most rib-tickling tweets from the first day of the tournament, as Russia and Saudi Arabia played the first game.

Wasn’t this all Richard Osman’s idea?

No Lionel Messis or Cristiano Ronaldos here.

The first goal of the tournament received high praise.

Michael Owen’s goal was somehow referenced.

Meanwhile, things got a little tenuous in the studio.

Russia made it 2-0 before half-time, but the quality of the assist came in for some criticism.

And the quality of the game came in for some gentle joking, too.

Best laid plans and all that…

Saudi Arabia eventually conceded five, prompting concern at the prospect of better players playing against them.

Alex Iwobi meanwhile was enjoying something of a re-imagining on social media.

The ITV studios seemed… roomy.

And by the end of the game, opinion was changing on Russia’s chances at the tournament.

- Press Association
