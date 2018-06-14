15 of the funniest tweets from the opening day of the World Cup

In the modern day, the World Cup is as much about being funny on Twitter as it is about being good at football.

With that in mind, here are 15 of the most rib-tickling tweets from the first day of the tournament, as Russia and Saudi Arabia played the first game.

Wasn’t this all Richard Osman’s idea?

Oh, I see someone's ripped off @richardosman's world cup idea and is now doing it with football — Simon HB (@norock) June 14, 2018

No Lionel Messis or Cristiano Ronaldos here.

anybody living outside of Russia or Saudi Arabia that claims to know over 6-7 players in this match needs to spend more time with their loved ones — ty (@finalthrd) June 14, 2018

The first goal of the tournament received high praise.

That's the best goal of the #WorldCup so far for me. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) June 14, 2018

The Russian Gazza opens the scoring. Gazinsky. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2018

Michael Owen’s goal was somehow referenced.

Golovin, with your name like the Russian commentary for England v Argentina in 1998 — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) June 14, 2018

This took me a few seconds. A few seconds I will never get back — Sam Parker (@SmParker8) June 14, 2018

Meanwhile, things got a little tenuous in the studio.

Slaven Bilic just had to admit under duress that he doesn’t watch Love Island. God I love the World Cup — Elis James (@elisjames) June 14, 2018

Russia made it 2-0 before half-time, but the quality of the assist came in for some criticism.

Cheryshev should've smacked the ball straight into the defender to properly admonish Golovin for that horrible pass. Great composure, sure, but a weak mentality. — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) June 14, 2018

And the quality of the game came in for some gentle joking, too.

This game so bad, Robbie Williams currently leading voting for World Cup MVP — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) June 14, 2018

Best laid plans and all that…

It doesn't matter. I don't need things. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 14, 2018

Saudi Arabia eventually conceded five, prompting concern at the prospect of better players playing against them.

Just realized Mo Salah, Luis Suarez and Cavanni are gonna get a go at this Saudi squad. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/J5nJR4WqAC — Andrew Medina (@Drew_NearPost) June 14, 2018

Alex Iwobi meanwhile was enjoying something of a re-imagining on social media.

3 down

679 to go...

(Also profound apologies to Alex Iwobi) pic.twitter.com/ScxIL1YNla — Panini Cheapskates (@CheapPanini) June 14, 2018

The ITV studios seemed… roomy.

And by the end of the game, opinion was changing on Russia’s chances at the tournament.

Revised opinion. Russia to win every game 6-0 and take the World Cup. Putin to lift the trophy in full kit. — Ed Draper (@eddraper81) June 14, 2018

So my youngest son drew Russia in the sweepstake and looked so sad when I said they weren’t likely to win much that I promised him £1 every time they scored. I realise now he’s done me up like a kipper. — Peter Lee (@peterlee7395) June 14, 2018

- Press Association