15 images to show the heroics of each of Ireland's stars

There will be many sore bodies after yesterday's win over the All Blacks.

Here are 15 images to show the heroic efforts of Joe Schmidt's men in their amazing win over New Zealand.

Cian Healy: Strong running, led the Irish pack which dominated New Zealand's forwards at points of the match.

Rory Best: Lost the ball in attack which led to the All Blacks' first points, some sloppy passing but did his job in the line-out.

Tadhg Furlong: A solid game from the Leinster prop who rampaged through the All Blacks defence.

Devin Toner: Recalled to the side and showed great line speed in defence while helping Ireland dominate in the lineout.

James Ryan: Athletic in the loose, made several huge tackles.

Peter O'Mahony: A man-of-the-match performance with a physical display from the Munster flanker with great awareness in defence.

Josh van der Flier: Worked well with CJ Stander in defence and more than willing to run in attack.

CJ Stander: Made a key tackle close to Ireland's line to win a penalty, showed great physicality throughout.

Rob Kearney: Reinstated to the side in place of Jordan Larmour and looked confident under the high ball from the get-go. Had a try chalked off.

Keith Earls: Good strength in attack, took several restarts and very switched on.

Garry Ringrose: Appeared all over the field on the front foot and in support.

Bundee Aki: Much of the pre-match talk was about Aki facing the country of his birth but he did not do much wrong, and was crucial in Ireland's winning try.

Jacob Stockdale: Showed good awareness and speed in defence, scored Ireland's try after a great piece of individual skill in a kick-chase upfield.

Johnny Sexton: Opened the scoring with a penalty, good vision in attack and perfect from the kicking tee.

Kieran Marmion: Struggled with his kicking game but the Connacht scrum-half has now blown away all his doubters.

- Digital Desk