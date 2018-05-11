14 Premier League memes only fantasy football managers will understand

With the relegation battle and top-four race looking like a foregone conclusion and the champions already crowned, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s not much excitement to be had in the Premier League’s final round of fixtures.

If you’re one of the millions of fantasy football managers out there however, it’s crunch time after a hard-fought season across mini-leagues – your final team selection headache and last chance to bag some points.

To celebrate before the end, here are some memes made from pictures of the Premier League – accompanied by some truths only fantasy footballers will understand.

1. Footballers make great puns.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

2. Stubbornness can hurt.

(Mark Pain/EMPICS Sport)

3. Managers can’t be trusted.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

4. Time always gets away from you at least once.

(Anthony Devlin/PA)

5. Life’s not fair.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport and Nick Potts/PA)

6. Think with your head not your heart.

(Simon Cooper/EMPICS Sport)

7. Players can surprise you.

(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

8. Victory can be relative.

(John Walton/PA)

9. You will try and fail to not be competitive.

(Tim Goode/EMPICS Sport)

10. Chips can be an irritant.

(Daniel Hambury/PA)

11. The gameweek isn’t over until it’s over.

(Chris Radburn/EMPICS Sport)

12. Wealth can make you happy.

(Steven Paston/EMPICS Sport)

13. You have to find a philosophy you believe in.

(Ian Walton/EMPICS Sport)

14. Even the smallest victories can be taken very seriously.

(Barrington Coombs/PA)

