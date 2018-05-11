14 Premier League memes only fantasy football managers will understand
11/05/2018 - 13:03:00Back to Sport Home
With the relegation battle and top-four race looking like a foregone conclusion and the champions already crowned, you’d be forgiven for thinking there’s not much excitement to be had in the Premier League’s final round of fixtures.
If you’re one of the millions of fantasy football managers out there however, it’s crunch time after a hard-fought season across mini-leagues – your final team selection headache and last chance to bag some points.
To celebrate before the end, here are some memes made from pictures of the Premier League – accompanied by some truths only fantasy footballers will understand.
1. Footballers make great puns.
2. Stubbornness can hurt.
3. Managers can’t be trusted.
4. Time always gets away from you at least once.
5. Life’s not fair.
6. Think with your head not your heart.
7. Players can surprise you.
8. Victory can be relative.
9. You will try and fail to not be competitive.
10. Chips can be an irritant.
11. The gameweek isn’t over until it’s over.
12. Wealth can make you happy.
13. You have to find a philosophy you believe in.
14. Even the smallest victories can be taken very seriously.
- Press Association
Join the conversation - comment here