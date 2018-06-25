13 years on, Conor Murray and David Pocock rekindle friendship

By Colm O’Connor

David Pocock and Conor Murray rekindled a friendship which began 13 years ago in Sydney on Saturday night.

The pair swapped jerseys and enjoyed a chat after Ireland defeated Australia 20-16, a victory which secured the visitors the series.

Pocock and Murray had more than just the games of the past three weeks to catch up on.

In 2005 on the Australian Schoolboys tour of UK and Ireland we were billeted out with families in Limerick. The family I was billeted with: the Murrays. I don't think @ConorMurray_9 or I were thinking we'd go on to face each other in test rugby. Great to catch up after the game. pic.twitter.com/MRF9BRsQY0 — David Pocock (@pocockdavid) June 24, 2018

Pocock explained: “In 2005 on the Australian Schoolboys tour of UK and Ireland we were billeted out with families in Limerick. The family I was billeted with: the Murrays.

“I don’t think Conor or I were thinking we’d go on to face each other in test rugby.

“Great to catch up after the game.”

Great to catch up after all these years! Rugby values still going strong 🙌🏽 — Conor Murray (@ConorMurray_9) June 24, 2018

That Australian touring side included such future international stars as Pocock, Kurtley Beale, Lachlan Turner, Quade Cooper, and Christian Lealiifano.

This story was first published in the Irish Examiner.