11 players Gareth Southgate should have picked for England, according to Twitter

England managers know you can’t please everyone, and that’s never more true than when picking a World Cup squad.

No sooner had Gareth Southgate named his squad of 23 to travel to Russia this summer than football fans all over England took to social media to declare who he should have taken instead.

Here’s an England XI made up of those left behind – wrongly, in the eyes of Twitter users.

Alex McCarthy

Tom Heaton over Alex McCarthy too 🙈 — Callum (@LiddellGShore) May 16, 2018

Chris Smalling

How on earth has @ChrisSmalling not made that England squad?? 🤯 Jesus Christ!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 — Alex Watkins (@AlexWatkins7) May 16, 2018

Ryan Sessegnon

Ryan Sessegnon should have been picked. — Aaron (@AaronEArmstrong) May 16, 2018

James Tarkowski

How is Tarkowski.. who got nominated for player of the season not in the England squad, but Gary Cahill is 🤯 #EnglandSquad — P (@PatrickDrake26) May 16, 2018

Jamaal Lascelles

Lascelles so unlucky to miss out on #EnglandSquad. He’s been a rock and so impressive this season for Newcastle. He’s so much better than Jones and Cahill has hardly played this season! — Sam Ellard (@SamEllard) May 16, 2018

Jack Wilshere

Would have taken Wilshere! #EnglandSquad — Aaron Fletcher (@Az__07) May 16, 2018

Adam Lallana

No Lallana in the England squad. I feel for him, should have been picked #lfc #ynwa — Palmar Gudmundsson (@Palmar_G) May 16, 2018

Jonjo Shelvey

This England squad is a joke! All picked on Name/Team. Got nothing to do with current form. Shelvey should have walked into that team! #EnglandSquad — Gary Wallace (@GaryW90) May 16, 2018

Andros Townsend

Still would have taken Andros Townsend, one of the few players that runs at the opposition in an England shirt — Gareth Hughes (@Gazspurs46) May 16, 2018

Glenn Murray

Glenn Murray should be on that plane over Danny Welbeck — Alex (@Alexanderrbatty) May 16, 2018

Ashley Barnes

Someone explain Danny welbeck to me please!!! Rather have took Ashley Barnes... — B. (@brettdon09) May 16, 2018

- Press Association