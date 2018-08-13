€100k awarded to Carrigaline United for second all-weather pitch

Carrigaline United was awarded €100,000 to redevelop a second full-sized all-weather pitch at the facility.

On a historic day for the 2017 FAI Club of the Year, FAI Chief Executive and UEFA Board Member John Delaney also announced that the club was the Bronze prizewinner of the UEFA Grassroots Awards 2018 in the category Best Grassroots Club.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, FAI President Tony Fitzgerald, Carrigaline United's Willie Walsh, Fianna Fail Deputy Leader Michael McGrath and FAI Chief Executive John Delaney.

Monday morning began with a warm welcome to Carrigtwohill United, where SSE Airtricity League Referee Graham Kelly demonstrated the technology used by match officials to the fascinated youngsters at the club, while Headrite Sports put on a demonstration.

There was a short trip to Midleton FC, where the club was presented with the FAI Club Mark, becoming the 11th club in the country, and first in Cork, to achieve the distinction.

Mogeely FC was hosting a SportsDirect.com FAI Summer Soccer School, that saw Republic of Ireland WNT players Amber Barrett and Amanda Budden along with former men's internationals Stephen Hunt and Stephen Kelly join in with the children in attendance.

The final club visit on the fourth day of the FAI Festival of Football was to Crosshaven AFC. Alongside Tanaiste Simon Coveney and Fianna Fail Deputy Leader Michael McGrath, FAI Chief Executive John Delaney awarded €30,000 to help build an all-weather pitch at the club.

All six clubs received specific grants, as well as match tickets for kids to attend a Republic of Ireland MNT game at Aviva Stadium, and a commitment to continue aiding their plans for future development.

Fermoy AFC hosted the first Family Fun Day of the week, with over 200 children each receiving a free football and tuition for FAI Development Officers.

Tomorrow sees visits to six further grassroots clubs, while the second Family Fun Day takes place in Skibbereen AFC from 2pm.

Lakewood Athletic hosts a Football For All evening from 6.30pm, while the second of three Player Development Plan workshops - delivered by FAI High Performance Director Ruud Dokter - will kick off at Springfield Ramblers from 6.30pm.

