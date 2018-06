Zoe Ball celebrates two years of sobriety after ‘toughest’ time of her life

Zoe Ball has shared her pride at marking two years of sobriety, after some of the “toughest” years of her life.

The radio and TV presenter, 47, shared an image on Instagram that read: “I have been sober from alcohol for 2 years.”

She wrote: “Special moment. 2 years no booze – through two of the toughest years of my life, I’m not sure I’d have survived intact had it had not been for my sobriety & #recovery.

“Sending out some big love & #gratitude to everyone at #Lifeworks #Woking & my dear friends in the fellowship, & some extra big love to my family & special magic loved ones who encouraged me to get help & have supported me through everything.”

She added: “Thoughts and strength and love for any folk out there starting the path to recovery #strength #love #onedayatatime #serenityprayer #aameetings #rehab #addictions #recovery #calm #care #love #gratitude.”

Ball last year faced the loss of her partner Billy Yates, who was found dead at his home at the age of 40.

Earlier this year, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two host cycled more than 350 miles over five days, from Blackpool to Brighton, raising more than £500,000 for Sport Relief in a fundraiser inspired by him.

Ball was previously married to Norman Cook, better known as DJ Fatboy Slim, and they announced their separation after 18 years of marriage in September 2016.

- Press Association