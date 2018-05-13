Zazie Beetz ‘shocked’ to be cast as Domino in Deadpool 2

Atlanta star Zazie Beetz has said she was “shocked” when she was cast as Domino in Deadpool 2 as a black actress.

She will be responsible for the first portrayal of the X-Force member on the big screen and will star opposite Ryan Reynolds, who will reprise his role as the title character.

DomiYAASSS #Domino 🖤 A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on Jul 31, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

In the comic books Domino is drawn with white skin, straight black hair and a black mark over one eye.

She told the Press Association: “I was shocked that they cast me frankly, because who I am deviates very much from the look of the character in the comics.

“I also thought that could bring up contention within people who grew up with what somebody looks like and they expect that in the live action.

OKAY I SEE YOUUUUUUU. Now very excited after some existential crises last week ?? 💫 KEEP SHINING EVERYONE! Thank you for all of the positivity and the amazing beautiful artwork that I have been getting tagged in and your wonderful comments- I don't always interact and respond, but I see them and you have all been so ride or die (I also see when comments are negative so, um, yeah) A post shared by Zazie (@zaziebeetz) on May 7, 2018 at 5:50pm PDT

“So I was very honoured to have them also take that risk with me, and everybody was super supportive and super, super excited and so I’m glad that’s not the focus of the movie.

“I think that would also inspire more questioning, is that the right choice or not, if they did focus on it, but honestly it was never really a discussion.

“It’s who she is and I actually think that is a bigger statement, to just not acknowledge it.”

Beetz also addressed the decision to wear her natural hair in an afro for the role.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

She said: “It’s always a conversation. First and foremost I have to honour the character and the story.

“Not every character I play would want my hair, be confident to wear it, or is just a different person, for me that comes first.

“But it has been very interesting, the time that I’ve stepped into this industry has been a time of great social transition in terms of what is accepted, what isn’t accepted.

“I think having my hair look like this in this movie is kind of a huge statement that didn’t even come from me.

“That came from production, Ryan (Reynolds) and Dave (Leitch) the director, that they wanted that for Domino and I really, really respected that so much and was so excited to do that with them.

Lucky for you, you're not her current target. pic.twitter.com/02Z8G7o5Vg — 20th Century Fox UK (@20CenturyFoxUK) April 10, 2018

“I think it’s interesting coming into this transition space and I’ve had my hair like this for my whole life, my mum never let me straighten it or perm it, I used to do braids all the time and stuff and now I just leave it out.

“It’s interesting experiencing that shift while I’m still staying the same but the thought and the vocabulary around it is changing.”

Deadpool 2 is released in UK cinemas on May 15.

- Press Association