Zayn Malik teases picture with Brazilian director Jose Padilha
Zayn Malik has sent fans into a frenzy with a picture of himself and Brazilian director Jose Padilha.
The Pillowtalk singer’s only comment – “coming soon” – sparked feverish speculation among fans over what may be in store.
Wearing a black suit, Malik’s appearance in the shot was suspected by some to be teasing a music video for a second album.
The name and release date for the follow-up to 2016’s Mind Of Mine is yet to be revealed, although two singles – Dusk Till Dawn with Sia and Still Got Time with rapper PartyNextDoor – have already been released.
The singer and model Gigi Hadid announced they were parting ways mid-March.
March 13, 2018
In a statement on Twitter Malik said he had a “huge amount of respect and admiration” for Hadid, as a “woman and a friend”.
He praised her “incredible soul” before thanking fans for respecting the couple’s privacy.
He ended his message saying: “We love you all.”
