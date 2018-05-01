Zayn Malik shows off large head tattoo as he’s seen back with Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik has revealed a new tattoo – and it’s not gone unnoticed by Professor Green.
The former one Direction star has a large floral design behind his left ear.
The 25-year-old, sporting a shaved head, is known for his love of body art.
Rapper Pro Green wrote on Instagram: “You’re having me on. He’s got a bloody mandala (spiritual and ritual symbol).”
But he added: “Edit: I have two on either side of my head.”
Malik’s tattoo emerged as he was snapped with old flame Gigi Hadid.
He was seen enjoying a kiss with the supermodel at the weekend, just a month after they announced they had split.
