Zayn Malik shows off large head tattoo as he’s seen back with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik has revealed a new tattoo – and it’s not gone unnoticed by Professor Green.

The former one Direction star has a large floral design behind his left ear.

The 25-year-old, sporting a shaved head, is known for his love of body art.

Rapper Pro Green wrote on Instagram: “You’re having me on. He’s got a bloody mandala (spiritual and ritual symbol).”

But he added: “Edit: I have two on either side of my head.”

Malik’s tattoo emerged as he was snapped with old flame Gigi Hadid.

Gigi Hadid (Isabel Infantes/PA)

He was seen enjoying a kiss with the supermodel at the weekend, just a month after they announced they had split.
