Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirm split rumours

Back to Showbiz Home

Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have confirmed their split after two years together.

According to reports, the couple have drifted apart in previous months.

In a post on Twitter, Zayn says they had an "incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship".

While in a statement, Gigi says she will continue to support him as a friend that she has "immense respect and love for."
KEYWORDS: Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

 

By Greg Murphy

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz