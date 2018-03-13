Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid confirm split rumours
Singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid have confirmed their split after two years together.
According to reports, the couple have drifted apart in previous months.
In a post on Twitter, Zayn says they had an "incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship".
March 13, 2018
While in a statement, Gigi says she will continue to support him as a friend that she has "immense respect and love for."
March 13, 2018
