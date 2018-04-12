Zayn for an Oscar! One Direction fans hail Let Me music video
12/04/2018
One Direction fans called for Zayn Malik to receive “all the Oscars” following the release of an action thriller music video to accompany new single Let Me.
The dramatic video shows Malik working for a crime kingpin, played by Scarface star Steven Bauer and shows him visiting him at home, where he is captivated by a young woman.
#LetMe. Out nowhttps://t.co/6GQ5KPQGux pic.twitter.com/dkVFrUV8N5— zayn (@zaynmalik) April 12, 2018
It also features him involved in a briefcase exchange with heavily armed criminals and making a delivery to his boss at a nightclub.
After scenes of him cavorting in bed with the young woman and drinking champagne, Bauer sets his henchmen on Malik, who sees them off in an elaborate fight scene.
04.12.18 pic.twitter.com/6jbZfJHHSB— zayn (@zaynmalik) April 8, 2018
The video ends with the couple speeding off in a boat with the promise “to be continued”.
Fans of Malik praised his acting in the video and said he should be honoured with an Academy Award.
One singled out his stunt work in the fight scene in particular.
GIVE MY MAN AN OSCAR ALREADY FOR THIS FIGHT SCENE. HE IS SO POWERFUL UGH HIS MIND #LetMe pic.twitter.com/sglXzeU9mH— cecilia (@artskidziam) April 12, 2018
Another said it was the kind of scene that should be featured in Bollywood films.
BOI THAT ACTION SCENE IS WHAT BOLLYWOOD NEEDS RIGHT NOW. @ BOLLYWOOD SIGN HIM UP— nikkooo || let me (@mohabbatzain) April 12, 2018
Dear oscars,— 1Derful Lally/RT 📍📍 (@1thereaction) April 12, 2018
#LetMe by @zaynmalik says hiiiiii
GIVE HIM AN OSCAR— ecemsu #LETME (@eceykrs) April 12, 2018
Oscar winner for this year is ZAYN Malik#LetMe #LetMeMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/biili7gO66— 🦄 ◟̽◞̽ (@mylegendaryboys) April 12, 2018
GIVE HIM ALL THE OSCARS #LetMe pic.twitter.com/puWxhxy1Xp— 🐺 (@wexlo) April 12, 2018
Other fans shared photos of large Oscars being carried and said they were heading towards their hero.
April 12, 2018
this is for you #LetMe pic.twitter.com/TWzmtwL7to— renata #letme (@zayncsbello) April 12, 2018
The single is the first song from Malik’s untitled second solo album, the follow-up to his 2016 debut Mind Of Mine.
