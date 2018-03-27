Zach Braff jokes he is the person who bit Beyonce

Scrubs star Zach Braff has joked he was the person who bit Beyonce on the face.

Fans of the singer have attempted to establish the identity of the culprit after Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish told the story in a recent interview.

She told GQ magazine she met the superstar at a party in December 2017, where an unnamed actress bit the Formation singer on the face.

She later posted a string of bee emojis on Instagram, a reference to Beyonce fans, and wrote: “Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth. That’s not going to stop. The Queen kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what.

“To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So no matter what she has a Unicorn that has her back.”

As fans used the hashtag #WhoBitBeyonce to try to track down the guilty party, Braff posted a photo of himself with her husband Jay-Z on Twitter, captioned: “Moments before I bit Beyonce.”

Actresses Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan have already denied they were responsible for the bite.

Foster posted a message on Instagram saying: “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce.”

Lathan posted on Twitter: “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

Chrissy Teigen also became involved in the quest to find the biter when she said she had her suspicions.

She wrote on Twitter: “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.

“I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

She later revealed she had found out who the alleged culprit was, writing: “My initial guess was wrong. The real person? I *never* would have guessed. I’VE SAID TOO MUCH.

“I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

Beyonce’s fans also joked that the actress was lucky her sister Solange had not been present at the time of the alleged incident, a reference to the video footage that emerged of Solange attacking Jay-Z in a lift.

One fan wrote: “That actress better be glad Solange wasn’t there.”

Another posted a meme of someone calling for Solange with the caption: “This is not a case for the police. #WhoBitBeyonce.”

A representative for Beyonce told GQ that they did not know anything about the incident.