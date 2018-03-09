Your one stop shop for what’s new on Netflix this weekend.

Nothing planned for the weekend? Well, look no further, you’ve got just the thing.

Grab your duvet, treats, your favourite spot on the couch and dig into this list of what’s new on Netflix.

Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 2

(Now Streaming)

New York City private investigator Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) is beginning to put her life back together after taking down her tormenter, Kilgrave. Now known throughout the city as a super-powered killer, a new case makes her reluctantly confront who she really is while digging deeper into her past to explore the reasons why.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai

(Now Streaming)

David Letterman returns in a monthly series of in-depth interviews with globally relevant personalities, plus field segments expressing his curiosity. Malala Yousafzai passionately discusses the importance of fighting against the ideologies that reject women’s equality and the need to invest in young women and their education. From a Taliban attack to a Nobel Prize to Oxford, Malala walks Dave through her extraordinary journey, her life's mission to empower women and local leaders to continue to fight for women's education and her new home at the University of Oxford.

Ladies First

(Now Streaming)

Ladies First, tells the inspirational story of Deepika Kumari who, as a girl born on the roadside to abject poverty in rural India, went in search of food, stumbled upon archery, and within four years became the No.1 female archer in the world at 18.

Riverdale: Season 2

(New Episode Every Thursday)

Riverdale is back for season two and it’s darker than ever. With the shooting of Fred Andrews threatening to plunge the entire town into utter darkness, can Betty unmask the Black Hood to save Archie from going further down the dark and dangerous path he’s on? Stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Mädchen Amick, Luke Perry, Skeet Ulrich and Mark Consuelos

Designated Survivor: Season 2

(New Episode Every Thursday)

With the conspiracy more alarming than ever, a fiery lawyer joins President Kirkman's staff and Agent Wells forms an alliance with a British spy. Stars Kiefer Sutherland, Natascha McElhone, Adan Canto, Italia Ricci, LaMonica Garrett, Kal Penn, Maggie Q, Ben Lawson, Zoe McLellan and Paulo Costanzo

The Jungle Book

(10 March)

Raised by a family of wolves since birth, Mowgli (Neel Sethi) must leave the only home he's ever known when the fearsome tiger Shere Khan (Idris Elba) unleashes his mighty roar.

Love: Season 3

(Now Streaming)

After a long, complicated, and somewhat messy journey, Gus and Mickey enter Season 3 in a place we’ve never seen them before: a fully committed relationship… And while to some people, a committed relationship feels like the end, for Gus and Mickey, navigating this new state together is only the beginning showing us that love, for all it’s weird ups, downs and hilarious in-betweens, is both incredibly complicated and wonderfully simple. After all, all you need is love.

Once Upon A Time: Season 7

(10 March)

A knock on the door changes everything for Henry Mills – now a struggling writer living in Seattle – when a girl shows up saying she’s his daughter.

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale

(Now Streaming)

Trending news, pop culture, social media, original videos and more come together in host Joel McHale's new weekly comedy commentary show.

Black Lightning: Season 1

(New Episode Every Tuesday)

Jefferson Pierce is a man wrestling with a secret. Nine years ago, Pierce was gifted with the superhuman power to harness and control electricity, which he used to keep his hometown streets safe as the masked vigilante Black Lightning. However, after too many nights with his life and his family on the line, he left his Super Hero days behind. Almost a decade later, Pierce’s crime-fighting days are long behind him…or so he thought. But with crime and corruption spreading like wildfire, Black Lightning returns — to save not only his family, but also the soul of his community.

Nailed It: Season 1

(Now Streaming)

Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It's part reality contest, part hot mess.

Borderliner: Season 1

(Now Streaming)

To protect his family, a police detective covers up a murder case. But when his partner suspects foul play, he is trapped in a dangerous game on duty.

Trailer

2012

(Now Streaming)

Earth's billions of inhabitants are unaware that the planet has an expiration date. With the warnings of an American scientist (Chiwetel Ejiofor), world leaders begin secret preparations for the survival of select members of society.

Gad Elmaleh: American Dream

(Now Streaming)

In his first English-language stand-up special, French superstar Gad Elmaleh riffs on the perks, perils and bewildering quirks of life in the U.S.