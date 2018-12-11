Your first look at the Love Island Christmas Special

The Love Island crew are swapping bikinis for jumpers and are jumping back on our screens for a Christmas Reunion.

The hour-long special sees Caroline Flack pick up where the couples left off, with Iain Stirling once again presiding over the proceedings as narrator.

Six months on, whose love has lasted the distance, who has scores to settle, and who is feeling single and ready to mingle once again?

The Islanders will lift the lid on the dramatic breakups and tabloid headlines that have played out since departing the villa.

Are reconciliations on the cards, or have the holiday romance bubbles well and truly burst?

And more importantly, find out in Dani and Jack are still a couple?

Returning for the reunion are Love Island winners Jack and Dani and finalists Wes and Megan, and Kaz (boyfriend Josh is away in the USA).

Meanwhile, how will estranged couples Laura and Paul, Georgia and Sam and Ellie and Charlie react as they come face to face?

Rumour has it that it’s not pretty.

Samira, Dr Alex, Alexandra, Kendall, Hayley and Eyal are also back to update on whether they’ve had more luck in love outside the villa.

And are Adam and Zara still living a happy ever after?

Expect awkward conversations, old tensions resurfaced and maybe one or two mistletoe moments as this Summer's biggest TV talking point raises one last festive glass to the class of 2018....

We cannot wait.

Tune in to Virgin Media 2 and ITV2 at 9 pm on Monday, December 17.