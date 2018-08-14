Your first look at the live action remake of Disney's Mulan

From Cinderella to Beauty and The Beast, Disney has been acing the live-action remakes lately.

And they're not finished, 2019 will see Dumbo, The Lion King and Aladdin hit our big screens.

Next after those titles is the beloved story Mulan, which debuted as an animated film in 1998.

Much to the sadness of fans, it was originally reported that the live-action movie will not be a musical, but judging by the 'first-look' teaser that Disney released today, it looks badass.

Crystal Liu certainly looks the part.

The actress was found after a long search to cast the part and will join an impressive cast including Donnie Yen (Rogue One), Jason Scott Lee (Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story), Yoson An (The Meg), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) and Rosalind Chao (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), just to name a few.