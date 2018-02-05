Young Offenders stars 'really proud' of series, calling it 'a big deal'

RTÉ have held a red carpet event in Dublin tonight to launch the upcoming series of The Young Offenders this week, which the two young stars say "is a big deal for everyone".

The six-part series will debut on RTÉ2 this Thursday night and will follow Conor (Alex Murphy) and Jock (Chris Walley) navigate their awkward teenage years in Cork.

The film's writer-director, Peter Foott, has also written, directed and executive produced the TV series which was shot on Leeside over the Summer, and he said it won't be a straight-up sequel to the film.

The shows two stars are proud to have their family support behind them, with Alex Murphy telling RTÉ Entertainment his relatives are often on set to watch filming, especially his granny.

Alex Murphy and Chris Walley at the launch tonight of the new Young Offenders television series that premieres on RTE2 next Thursday. Pic: Brian McEvoy.

He said: "Everyone is just really proud. It’s a new experience for me but also for my family. They come on set and watch and they come to these kinds of events.

"It’s a big deal for everyone really – and granny as well. It’s a new thing for everyone."

Peter's wife, Hilary Rose, who plays Conor's mother in the movie and series, said they are just delighted to have made something good.

She said: "For these guys, it’s kind of their first time out of the trap, but for me and Peter we’ve been at it for quite a while."

"Our friends and family are just really proud and really happy that we just made something good."

The show debuts on RTÉ2 this Thursday, February 8, at 9.30pm.