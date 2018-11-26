Young Offenders Christmas special confirmed to screen on RTÉ

RTÉ and BBC 3 have confirmed that the Young Offenders Christmas special will air on both channels in December.

The one-off special recently wrapped filming in Cork.

The special will follow on from the hugely successful TV series which is itself a sequel of a kind from the popular movie which was released in 2016.

Viewers will see the return of Conor and Jock (Alex Murphy and Chris Walley) as well as Mairead (Hilary Rose) and will feature another familiar face - Robert Sheehan (Love/Hate, Misfits).

The Young Offenders has proven hugely popular with Irish audiences, pulling in an average of 401,000 viewers on RTÉ.

The exact date for the Christmas special has yet to be announced.