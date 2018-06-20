Young Offenders' Billy Murphy is bringing his own show to Cork's Everyman Theatre

You only need to say the words, ‘Billy Murphy’ to prompt a chorus of The Frank And Walter's hit After All these days, in tribute to the final episode of this season’s Young Offenders.

Da, da, dump, dump, da, da, da, da, daaaaaa.

Well, Billy Murphy is back but this time in the form of actor, Shane Casey.

The Cork actor returns to the stage in a play he has also written - WET PAINT.

It’s 2005 - the country is booming. Jambons are at an all time high at €2. That blind opera singer guy is coming to Cork as part of the European Capital of Culture thing and tickets are impossible to find.

Inspired by his time as a painter decorator himself, Shane Casey’s hilarious play depicts a day-in-the-life of two Cork painters and their boss during the Celtic Tiger era, when anything was possible-at least inside your head.

The play will run at the Everyman Cork from Monday, June 25 for six performances only.

Tickets €27, concession €25 and students €9, are available from the Everyman box office or online at everymancork.com