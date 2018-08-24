Young Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis smile in That ’70s Show throwback

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis smile broadly in a flashback photo shared by their That ’70s Show co-star Wilmer Valderrama to mark the 20th anniversary of the comedy.

The couple starred opposite each other in the series long before they got married three years ago.

They played hapless lovers Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That ’70s Show in 1998, when 14-year-old Kunis shared her first kiss with her 19-year-old co-star who would go on to become her husband.

Valderrama, who played Fez, wrote on Instagram: “August 23, 1998… this was the first picture we ever took together, 20 years ago today… We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last… but we knew it was gonna be fun.

August 23, 1998.. this was the first picture we ever took together, 20 years ago today… We had just met and had no idea what was ahead of us, or if it would even last.. but we knew it was gonna be fun. We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we traveled the world… we grew up together. We were a family, and will always be. From our director David Trainer, our creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazil, and our producers Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey.. our writers, our crew.. thank you for believing in these young hooligans.. to our beautiful fans who followed and went on this wild ride with us, THANK YOU, you changed our lives.. and to my brothers and sisters… you know… umm the cast.. like uuuh.. the kid who had the two scenes in Traffic, the cat with the curly hair that was in Dracula 2000, that Russian girl who said she was 18 but was actually 14 in the pilot.. the chick on Orange is the New Black, the guy who hosted Punk’d and the bad ass who played the main villain on Robocop.. the Italian guy who did a great Tom Jones, our very own Bond Girl, our Chong Smoke Machine and of course Debra Jo Rupp who played Kitty (who can forget her) I love you guys always, you guys made me who I am today.. and we will always have each other.. #That70sShow #20Years #TBT A post shared by Wilmer Valderrama (@wilmervalderrama) on Aug 23, 2018 at 11:33am PDT

“We spent 8 years and 200 episodes together, we travelled the world… we grew up together.

“We were a family, and will always be. From our director David Trainer, our creators Bonnie and Terry Turner, and Mark Brazil, and our producers Tom Werner and Marcy Carsey… our writers, our crew… thank you for believing in these young hooligans.

“To our beautiful fans who followed and went on this wild ride with us, THANK YOU, you changed our lives… and to my brothers and sisters… you know… umm the cast.. like uuuh… the kid who had the two scenes in Traffic, the cat with the curly hair that was in Dracula 2000, that Russian girl who said she was 18 but was actually 14 in the pilot… the chick on Orange is the New Black, the guy who hosted Punk’d and the bad ass who played the main villain on Robocop… the Italian guy who did a great Tom Jones, our very own Bond Girl, our Chong Smoke Machine and of course Debra Jo Rupp who played Kitty (who can forget her)

“I love you guys always, you guys made me who I am today… and we will always have each other.”

Orange Is The New Black star Laura Prepon, who played Donna Pinciotti, also shared a throwback on Twitter, writing: “#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow – we were all blown away when we saw this bus!”

#ThrowbackThursday to the first press tour for #That70sShow - we were all blown away when we saw this bus! Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today…such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it. ❤️❤️❤️ I think Hyde is taking the pic! #tbt pic.twitter.com/2C7oeBn53a — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) August 23, 2018

“Can’t believe the show came out 20 years ago today … such a special group of people. So lucky to have been a part of it. I think Hyde is taking the pic!”

- Press Association