You Oughta Know Alanis Morissette has definitely still got it

“Who?”, “Wait … I know the name” and “That song was on an ad, was it?” were phrases heard from the millennials throughout the office this week as I excitedly anticipated tonight’s Live At The Marquee gig - Alanis Morissette.

A voice to a generation, her album Jagged Little Pill accompanied every hairbrush singing session in the mid 90s.

Some much so, I’m pretty sure you’re not classed a 90s child if you didn’t recreate the music video to Ironic in the backseat of your parent’s car.

Those kids, now in their late 30s early 40, out in the droves at the Cork venue to show their appreciation for the late nights she helped turn into early mornings.

Mixing her hits with her most recent music she effortlessly empowered the crowd before letting us know how great it was to be back.

The 90s movement of rebellion, individuality was back as she belted out her diary-like confession songs, You Learn, Hand In My Pocket and Head Over Feet.

Her lyrics proven to stand the test of time, as pocketful of young adolescents bristling with the same young teenage turmoil, belted out her lyrics as we once did.

“And what it all boils down to, is that no ones really got it figured out just yet”

Switching between harmonica, guitar and vocals she fronted the band with the kind of female empowerment, Dolores O'Riordan would be proud of.

Leaving the big hitters such as Ironic and You Oughta Know until last, the crowd showed their love by outsinging the 44-year-old with sheer passion and volume.

With a tinkle of Wild Rover on the keys she ended the night with a stripped back Uninvited and of course, Thank U.

Thank U, Alanis. You made nine-year-old me the happiest she ever was.