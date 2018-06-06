You muggin’ me off? Danny Dyer to narrate hilarious penguin Love Island spoof

Danny Dyer is showing support for his Love Island star daughter Dani in the most unlikely way possible – by getting involved in a penguin series based on the reality dating show.

The EastEnders star, whose 22-year-old daughter is among the hopeful singletons in ITV2’s Love Island this year, has joined forces with Chessington World of Adventures Resort for the hilarious spoof.

The theme park and zoo debuted the first episode of Penguin Love Island, a four-part mini-series, on Tuesday. The next episode will be narrated by the Mick Carter actor.

Danny Dyer visits Chessington World of Adventures Resort to launch Penguin Love Island (Chessington World of Adventure Resort)

Dyer said: “I do love a penguin, me.

“So when me and the kids was feeding them at Chessington I couldn’t help but get involved in all the capers. Beautiful!”

Dyer will document the relationships of Chessington’s resident Humboldt penguins, who have thrown caution to the wind and decided that mating for life is not for them.

Penguin Love Island is available to watch on the Chessington World of Adventures social media accounts.

Meanwhile, fans of Love Island have been sharing memes based on Dyer’s potential reaction to his daughter’s exploits in the programme’s idyllic villa.

Dani is currently coupled up with pen salesman Jack, who has revealed he cheated on his last two girlfriends.

Many of the memes include what Dyer would think of Jack, while others have called for a special Gogglebox episode of him watching the raunchy show.

Danny Dyer when Jack goes round to meet the parents #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/9P4YVwJGlL — Scott Morgan (@ScottFMorgan) June 4, 2018

Danny Dyer watching his daughter pick the guy with a full time job selling pens... #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gi6pqdVTEg — Love Island UK (@LoveIsIandUK) June 4, 2018

Danny Dyer going into the Villa to get Dani Dyer like... 😂😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6Mfk9Mqnqr — Love Island UK (@LoveIsIandUK) June 4, 2018

I would pay top dollar for an episode of goggle box with Danny dyer as his daughter is getting grafted on Love Island — Tom Richardson (@TomRichardson98) May 29, 2018

😂😂 A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 4, 2018 at 3:17pm PDT

Danny dyer watching #Loveisland seeing the man his daughter coupled up with rhyming her name with fanny looooool pic.twitter.com/Hshntmy3vV — Adam Waithe (@AdamWaithe) June 4, 2018

A Danny Dyer gogglebox special right now on the other channel would be unreal... #LoveIsland — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) June 4, 2018

😂😂 (tt/inthestyleuk) A post shared by Love Island Reactions (@loveislandreactions) on Jun 4, 2018 at 1:22pm PDT

Danny dyer on the way to the villa after finding out jack has cheated on all of his girlfriends #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/uOm0eWmlN2 — Becky Percival (@BeckyPercival1) June 5, 2018

Danny dyer when dani chooses the guy who sells pens for a living ahead of the doctor #loveisland pic.twitter.com/dHsUy8CCqM — ATM BeNNerZ (@benard_muja) June 4, 2018

- Press Association