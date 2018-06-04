You look familiar! Harper Beckham wears mask of dad David on school run

Victoria Beckham’s daughter Harper wore something rather different as she headed to school on Monday – a mask of her famous dad’s face.

The fashion designer shared a sweet snap of her six-year-old daughter on Instagram in her school uniform.

But her face was completely hidden beneath a large mask of David Beckham’s smiling face.

Look who we found walking to school today! @davidbeckham 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:40am PDT

Using several crying-laughing emojis, Victoria wrote: “Look who we found walking to school today! @davidbeckham.”

David was clearly amused as he responded to the picture with laughing and love heart eye emojis.

The picture came after Victoria, 44, shared a video of herself and Harper skipping down the road to school.

Skipping to school with mummy x kisses from Harper Seven 💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Jun 4, 2018 at 12:36am PDT

Along with the fun clip, which showed the former Spice Girl star’s light-hearted side, Victoria wrote: “Skipping to school with mummy x kisses from Harper Seven.”

- Press Association