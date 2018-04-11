'Yodelling Walmart kid' appears on Ellen Show and nabs himself a college scholarship

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last week, you will most likely have heard of yodelling Walmart kid.

It all started when Mason Ramsey from Golconda, Nevada in the US displayed his yodelling talent at his local Walmart.

He shot to fame overnight when Walmart tweeted a video of Mason yodelling in-store which attracted a huge response and was retweeted over 15,000 times.

#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1 — Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018

The young yodeller has since made it onto the Ellen Show sofa where he told Ellen about where his talent for yodelling originated from and why he yodels at Walmart.

The 11-year-old took his first ever flight to appear on the Ellen Show and said that he liked LA but that "I'm a country boy and all we do in the old country is bale straws of hay."

He told Ellen that he performs at Walmart because it's "the only store we got".

He shared his dreams of singing at the Grand Ole Opry and attending college.

And in good ol' fashioned Ellen style, she made some calls and Mason will now perform at the Grand Ole Opry this coming Saturday.

She also revealed that Walmart had given him a college scholarship worth 15000 dollars.

The power of social media!

Wal-Mart is having a special concert for me in Harrisburg IL this Wednesday! Come join us or visit @walmart or #walmart for live stream! pic.twitter.com/TvE4rSQVWt — Mason Ramsey (@theMasonRamsey) April 10, 2018

- Digital Desk