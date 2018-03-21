Yes, Lindsay Lohan is really now a spokesperson for a US legal website

US actress Lindsay Lohan has been unveiled as the new spokesperson for Lawyer.com – in a surprise twist given her previous brushes with the law.

The Hollywood star says that when the team first approached she was “confused and a little scared” and even wondered if she was in trouble.

“But when they asked me to be their spokesperson, I was intrigued”, Lohan explains in a video highlighting her new role.

She even references the numerous DUIs (driving under the influence) she received stateside as she endorses the services of Lawyer.com.

“I realised that Lawyer.com is just about helping people,” says Lohan. “From getting a DUI – and let’s not pretend like I didn’t get one, or two, or three or some others – it’s so simple and it’s free.”

Lohan is signed up to work with the brand for 12 months. As well as being their spokeswoman, she will also act as the marketing and brand adviser.

This involves meeting monthly with management to discuss “new strategies to raise Lawyer.com’s awareness and produce compelling content, connecting to media leaders and launching fun videos and commentaries to her 20 million social followers”.

As part of Lohan’s deal, her compensation also includes a “substantial option ownership position”.

So far, there are four videos showing Lohan with the team.

Apart from the video which attempts to explain the link-up, there’s also a backstage look at filming.

It shows Lindsay fluffing her lines, being interrupted by her phone, and other outtakes.

Another video explains just how to use the service, and the other shows Lohan and new colleagues on a team-building exercise in Dubai.