XXXTentacion’s mother shares a picture of the rapper’s tomb

XXXTentacion’s mother has shared a picture of the late rapper’s tomb.

The 20-year-old musician was shot and killed in Florida after being ambushed by two men, according to police.

His private funeral was held in the same state on Thursday and was reportedly attended by fellow rappers Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Yachty.

My guardian angel 👼🏾 A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Now XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, has posted a picture of his tomb on Instagram, along with the caption: “My guardian angel.”

The rapper’s final resting place is a stone structure engraved with both his stage name and real name, Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy.

Earlier this week fans paid an emotional tribute to the rapper at a memorial in Florida after he was shot dead on June 18.

The rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot dead in Florida (Miami Dade Dept of Corrections via AP)

Thousands of people chanted the lyrics to his songs as they gathered at the BB&T Centre in Sunrise to see the musician laid out in a casket, with two braids flowing over the side.

XXXTentacion’s short career was overshadowed by alleged incidents of domestic violence and at the time of his death he was facing 15 felony charges.

Devastated fans of the rapper attended a memorial in Florida following his death (Brynn Anderson/AP)

They included counts of false imprisonment, aggravated battery of a pregnant woman and domestic battery by strangulation, for alleged incidents involving his ex-girlfriend in 2016.

XXXTentacion released two studio albums, 17 and ?, with the latter reaching number one on the Billboard 200 chart in March.

In May, he was one of the artists temporally banned from Spotify’s in-house playlists due to its policy of not promoting artists with a history of alleged hateful conduct.

- Press Association