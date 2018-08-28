X Factor’s Dermot O’Leary: New series has one of the most emotional moments ever

Dermot O’Leary has teased the new series of X Factor, claiming that one of the auditions is one of the most emotional the show has ever seen.

He has also said that it is “odd” to lose the previous judging panel for the new line-up, because they have become his friends.

The presenter, who is returning for his 11th stint hosting the show, said that one of the male hopefuls reduced the whole judging panel to tears, but that it was just as moving watching it from the sidelines.

O’Leary said: “I think for me, it was one of the most emotional moments I’ve seen in auditions.

“Everyone has had grief, it’s a very powerful emotion but I think it says a lot for him that that performance didn’t spill over too much.

“It wasn’t laced with sentimentality. It was quite raw.

“Every now and again you see a contestant whose story properly hits home.”

The new series sees newcomers Robbie and Ayda Williams and Louis Tomlinson join X Factor boss Simon Cowell on the judging panel.

Comparing the new line-up to last year’s, Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger, O’Leary said: “It’s always odd when you lose people because you get to know them very well.

“I’m not going to lie, you miss the people you were working with before because you worked with them for so long and they’re your friends.

“At the same time people always say to me, ‘What’s your favourite judging panel?’.

“It’s so difficult for me to answer the question because they are like wine.

“I’ve got several favourite wines, and similarly the judging panel is all about the blend!”

O’Leary has hosted The X Factor since 2007, with the exception of the 2015 series.

However, for all of his experience fronting the show, he has admitted to not knowing what to expect from husband and wife pair Robbie and Ayda when the live shows begin.

Robbie and Ayda, along with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, have joined the judging panel this year.

Asked about the “chaos” the couple may bring when live-on air, O’Leary said: “I’m wondering how that’s going to work as well! I’m starting to think about it.

“They will probably end up being very naughty, but none of that bothers me. As long as I know where I’m going then chaos can happen and I’m happy to let it breathe.”

The X Factor begins on Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV.

- Press Association